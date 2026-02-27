Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Earns OT win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 9:45am

Ersson stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Ersson protected the Flyers' crease for the first time since Jan. 29, when he gave up five goals on 20 shots in a loss to the Bruins, but he did a good job this time out. It was Ersson's first win since Jan. 23, but he should revert to his regular backup role behind Dan Vladar when the Flyers take on the Bruins on Saturday.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
