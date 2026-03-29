Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Earns overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Ersson stopped 17 of 18 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

Ersson has won his last five decisions, allowing just eight goals on 118 shots over six contests in that span. The 26-year-old netminder was able to limit the damage to an Arttu Hyry shorthanded goal in Sunday's contest. Ersson is up to 13-10-5 with a 3.11 GAA and an .870 save percentage over 30 appearances this season, but he's been rock-solid when called upon since the Olympic break. Dan Vladar will likely be between the pipes Tuesday versus the Capitals, but the Flyers have a back-to-back later in the week that should allow Ersson to make another start in short order.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
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