Samuel Ersson News: Earns win vs. Anaheim

Ersson stopped 32 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks,

Ersson took advantage of a favorable matchup Saturday and notched his third win over his last seven appearances since returning from a lower-body injury on Dec. 8. Record aside, this was one of Ersson's best outings of the entire season, and it marked the first time since Nov. 11 -- and the first time since returning from the aforementioned injury -- that he was able to record a save percentage above the .910 mark.