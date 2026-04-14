Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Ends season on winning note

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 9:28pm

Ersson made 27 saves in a 4-2 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

Ersson finished the season on a 6-1-0 run in seven starts (nine appearances). Overall, he ended with a 14-11-5 record, 3.12 GAA and .870 save percentage. Dan Vladar will assume the stance in the blue paint with the playoffs starting, so Ersson will take a spot on the bench.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
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