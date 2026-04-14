Samuel Ersson News: Ends season on winning note
Ersson made 27 saves in a 4-2 win over Montreal on Tuesday.
Ersson finished the season on a 6-1-0 run in seven starts (nine appearances). Overall, he ended with a 14-11-5 record, 3.12 GAA and .870 save percentage. Dan Vladar will assume the stance in the blue paint with the playoffs starting, so Ersson will take a spot on the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More