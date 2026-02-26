Samuel Ersson News: Expected to start Thursday
Ersson is set to start on the road against the Rangers on Thursday.
Ersson has an 8-10-5 record, 3.51 GAA and .856 save percentage in 24 outings in 2025-26. He was struggling before the Olympic break, allowing 17 goals on 105 shots (.838 save percentage) across his past four appearances. However, the Rangers are also going through tough times. New York is 3-13-2 while averaging 2.61 goals per game across its past 18 matches.
