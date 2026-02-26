Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Expected to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Ersson is set to start on the road against the Rangers on Thursday.

Ersson has an 8-10-5 record, 3.51 GAA and .856 save percentage in 24 outings in 2025-26. He was struggling before the Olympic break, allowing 17 goals on 105 shots (.838 save percentage) across his past four appearances. However, the Rangers are also going through tough times. New York is 3-13-2 while averaging 2.61 goals per game across its past 18 matches.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
24 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
25 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
28 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
29 days ago