Samuel Ersson News: Facing Bruins

Ersson will be between the home pipes versus Boston on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ersson has solidified his spot as the No. 1 goaltender with the Flyers, winning his last three starts. Ersson is 4-2-1 with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage in eight appearances this season. Boston has been slumping recently, losing five of six games while finding the back of the net nine times heading into Saturday's matchup.