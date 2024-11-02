Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Facing Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 8:54am

Ersson will be between the home pipes versus Boston on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ersson has solidified his spot as the No. 1 goaltender with the Flyers, winning his last three starts. Ersson is 4-2-1 with a 2.73 GAA and an .897 save percentage in eight appearances this season. Boston has been slumping recently, losing five of six games while finding the back of the net nine times heading into Saturday's matchup.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now