Samuel Ersson News: Facing Canadiens

Ersson will be between the visiting pipes in Montreal on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Ersson has struggled since Feb. 27, going 3-5-2 with a 4.36 GAA and an .829 save percentage in 11 starts. Overall, Ersson is 21-15-5 with a 3.15 GAA and a poor .880 save percentage. The Canadiens have won three in a row and are generating 3.00 goals per game this season, tied for 15th in the NHL.