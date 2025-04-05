Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Facing Canadiens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Ersson will be between the visiting pipes in Montreal on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Ersson has struggled since Feb. 27, going 3-5-2 with a 4.36 GAA and an .829 save percentage in 11 starts. Overall, Ersson is 21-15-5 with a 3.15 GAA and a poor .880 save percentage. The Canadiens have won three in a row and are generating 3.00 goals per game this season, tied for 15th in the NHL.

