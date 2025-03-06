Samuel Ersson News: Facing Jets

Ersson will defend the home crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson was pulled early Tuesday, allowing three goals on five shots before the midway mark of the opening period versus Calgary. The 25-year-old is 18-10-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 35 appearances this season. Ersson will have a tough matchup against the Jets, who are third in NHL scoring this season, tallying 3.47 goals per game.