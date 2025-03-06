Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Facing Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 7:45am

Ersson will defend the home crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson was pulled early Tuesday, allowing three goals on five shots before the midway mark of the opening period versus Calgary. The 25-year-old is 18-10-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 35 appearances this season. Ersson will have a tough matchup against the Jets, who are third in NHL scoring this season, tallying 3.47 goals per game.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now