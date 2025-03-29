Samuel Ersson News: Facing Sabres

Ersson will be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Saturday, according to Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ersson is 2-5-1 with a 4.34 GAA and an .835 save percentage in the month of March. The 25-year-old has given up 11 goals on 60 shots in his last two outings, giving him a 20-15-5 record with a 3.13 GAA and an .882 save percentage for the lowly Flyers this season. The Sabres are generating 3.15 goals per game in 2024-25, 11th in the NHL.