Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Facing Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Ersson will be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Saturday, according to Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ersson is 2-5-1 with a 4.34 GAA and an .835 save percentage in the month of March. The 25-year-old has given up 11 goals on 60 shots in his last two outings, giving him a 20-15-5 record with a 3.13 GAA and an .882 save percentage for the lowly Flyers this season. The Sabres are generating 3.15 goals per game in 2024-25, 11th in the NHL.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
