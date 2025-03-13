Samuel Ersson News: First win in last five starts

Ersson made 17 saves through overtime and four more in the shootout in a 4-3 SO win over Tampa Bay on Thurday.

It was Ersson's first win in his last five games (1-2-1). He has been hung out to dry by his team in a lot of those contests, and he has allowed 19 goals in those five contests. Ersson may be talented, but he's a rough activation this season. He's 19-12-4 with a 2.96 GAA and .888 save percentage with two shutouts.