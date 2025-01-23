Samuel Ersson News: Five-game win streak snapped

Ersson made 31 saves in a 6-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. He allowed five goals.

The Flyers went up just 1:25 into the game, but the red-hot Rangers fired off six unanswered goals to take the win. The loss ended Ersson's five-game winning streak, a span in which he allowed just eight goals. Overall, he's 14-8-2 with a 2.80 GAA and .891 save percentage, and he's a big part of why the Flyers are just three points out of a Wild Card position.