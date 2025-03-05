Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson News: Gets early hook against Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Ersson gave up three goals on five shots before being replaced by Ivan Fedotov midway through the first period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

While Ersson had little chance on the first tally, the netminder got a clean look at Nazem Kadri's shot from faceoff circle and then let Connor Zary sneak a puck past him from a sharp angle, prompting coach John Tortorella to give him the hook. Ersson did avoid the loss however, as the first goal Fedotov gave up proved to be the game-winner for Calgary. It's the fourth time in his last six outings that Ersson has allowed at least three goals, a stretch in which he's gone 3-0-2 despite a mediocre 3.23 GAA and .884 save percentage.

