Samuel Ersson News: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Ersson will be between the pipes at home versus Calgary on Tuesday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Ersson is undefeated in regulation over his last five outings, going 3-0-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .905 save percentage -- though that does include his most recent outing in which he gave up five goals on just 25 shots in an overtime loss. At this point, it seems the Flyers will continue to primarily utilize Ersson in the blue paint, with Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov limited to back-to-backs.