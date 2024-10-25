Samuel Ersson News: Getting starting nod Saturday

Head coach John Tortorella said Friday that Ersson will be in the home crease for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson has started in five of the Flyers' first seven games of the season, posting a 1-2-1 record, 3.22 GAA and .886 save percentage. He'll draw the start in the first half of a back-to-back Saturday, while it wouldn't be surprising to see Ivan Fedotov start Sunday's home matchup against Montreal.