Samuel Ersson News: Gives up five goals in OT loss

Ersson stopped 20 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Ersson was on a run of three wins in a row, but his hot streak ended Thursday. From a statistical perspective, he posted his lowest save percentage since a 5-0 loss to the Devils on Jan. 29. Despite the OT loss in this one, Ersson has gone 3-1-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .908 save percentage across six starts in February.