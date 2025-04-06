Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Gives up three goals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:00am

Ersson stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Ersson looked excellent over the first two periods, but he crumbled in the final frame and gave up three goals over a 10-minute stretch, including a shorthanded goal to Nick Suzuki. That loss was costly, as it eliminated the Flyers from playoff contention. Ersson hadn't been playing at his best of late, either. Over his previous seven appearances, the 25-year-old had gone 2-4-1 with a 4.12 GAA and an .840 save percentage. Those numbers didn't really help the Flyers in their quest for a playoff berth.

