Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Good to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Ersson (lower body) will guard the road goal in Saturday's tilt against Florida, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Ersson left last Saturday's 3-0 loss to Boston after logging just 7:36 of ice time because of the injury. He has a 4-2-1 record, 2.68 GAA and .901 save percentage in nine appearances in 2024-25. The Panthers will be a challenging adversary -- they're 10-3-1 and rank fifth offensively with 3.86 goals per game.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
