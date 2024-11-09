Samuel Ersson News: Good to start Saturday

Ersson (lower body) will guard the road goal in Saturday's tilt against Florida, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Ersson left last Saturday's 3-0 loss to Boston after logging just 7:36 of ice time because of the injury. He has a 4-2-1 record, 2.68 GAA and .901 save percentage in nine appearances in 2024-25. The Panthers will be a challenging adversary -- they're 10-3-1 and rank fifth offensively with 3.86 goals per game.