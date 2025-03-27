Samuel Ersson News: Guarding home goal

Ersson is set to start at home against Montreal on Thursday.

Ersson will be looking for his first win since March 13 -- he's 0-3-1 with a 4.43 GAA and an .826 save percentage across his past four outings. The 25-year-old netminder has a 19-15-5 record, 3.10 GAA and .882 save percentage in 42 appearances this campaign. Montreal is in a three-way tie for 14th in goals per game with 2.99.