Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Guarding home goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Ersson is set to start at home against Montreal on Thursday.

Ersson will be looking for his first win since March 13 -- he's 0-3-1 with a 4.43 GAA and an .826 save percentage across his past four outings. The 25-year-old netminder has a 19-15-5 record, 3.10 GAA and .882 save percentage in 42 appearances this campaign. Montreal is in a three-way tie for 14th in goals per game with 2.99.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
