Samuel Ersson News: Hangs on for win Monday

Ersson stopped 20 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Florida jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Ersson buckled down and allowed only a Sam Reinhart power-play tally the rest of the way, giving the Flyers a chance to mount a comeback. Ersson is on a roll again, going 4-1-0 over his last five outings with a 1.51 GAA and .939 save percentage despite a three-game absence at the beginning of January due to a lower-body injury.