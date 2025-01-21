Samuel Ersson News: In goal Tuesday

Ersson will get the starting nod at home against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Ersson enters Tuesday's tilt riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.75 GAA, .920 save percentage and one shutout. A trip to New York to face the Islanders on Thursday and Rangers on Friday figures to give Ersson a night off, with Ivan Fedotov or Aleksei Kolosov expected to feature in one of those two contests.