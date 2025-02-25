Samuel Ersson News: In goal Tuesday

Ersson will get the starting nod at home against the Penguins on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson is riding a two-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.50 GAA, which includes a win over the Penguins on Feb. 8. The 25-year-old netminder needs just three more victories to reach the 20-win mark for the second consecutive campaign and could best his win total (23) from last season before the 2024-25 campaign wraps up.