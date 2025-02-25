Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Ersson will get the starting nod at home against the Penguins on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson is riding a two-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.50 GAA, which includes a win over the Penguins on Feb. 8. The 25-year-old netminder needs just three more victories to reach the 20-win mark for the second consecutive campaign and could best his win total (23) from last season before the 2024-25 campaign wraps up.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
