Ersson will get the starting nod in Tuesday's road tilt against the Bruins, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Ersson has been unsteady between the pipes lately, allowing 12 goals over his last three appearances. The 25-year-old will draw a Boston club scoring 3.00 goals per game through nine matchups. Ersson sports a 2-2-1 record, .872 save percentage and 3.56 GAA across six appearances.