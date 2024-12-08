Samuel Ersson News: Loses in return

Ersson stopped 21 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Ersson missed 11 games due to a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old netminder had a good first period, but Utah put up three goals in the second and Kevin Stenlund iced the game with a shorthanded tally in the third. Ersson is down to 5-3-2 with a 2.83 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 12 contests. He functioned as the Flyers' starter to begin 2024-25, but with Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov improving their play in Ersson's absence, the Philadelphia crease figures to be a messy one in the short term. It's unclear which goalie will start Tuesday's road game at Columbus.