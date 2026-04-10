Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Needed in relief in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Ersson stopped 12 of 14 shots after replacing Dan Vladar early in the second period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

With the Flyers trying to hang onto a playoff spot, Ersson is making a push to replace Vladar at the top of the depth chart. Over eight outings since the Olympic break, Ersson has gone 5-1-0 with a sparkling 1.99 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
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