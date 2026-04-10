Samuel Ersson News: Needed in relief in Detroit

Ersson stopped 12 of 14 shots after replacing Dan Vladar early in the second period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

With the Flyers trying to hang onto a playoff spot, Ersson is making a push to replace Vladar at the top of the depth chart. Over eight outings since the Olympic break, Ersson has gone 5-1-0 with a sparkling 1.99 GAA and .908 save percentage.