Samuel Ersson News: Needed in relief in Detroit
Ersson stopped 12 of 14 shots after replacing Dan Vladar early in the second period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.
With the Flyers trying to hang onto a playoff spot, Ersson is making a push to replace Vladar at the top of the depth chart. Over eight outings since the Olympic break, Ersson has gone 5-1-0 with a sparkling 1.99 GAA and .908 save percentage.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More