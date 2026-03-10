Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Needed in relief Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Ersson turned aside all three shots he faced after replacing Dan Vladar to begin the third period of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

New York took its foot off the gas over the final 20 minutes, so Ersson was relatively unchallenged during his relief outing. The 26-year-old netminder has made only three appearances since Vladar returned in late January from a lower-body injury, giving up seven goals on 47 starts in that time, but Ersson should get a start during a back-to-back set this week, either Wednesday against the Capitals at home or Thursday on the road in Minnesota.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
