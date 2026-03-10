Samuel Ersson News: Needed in relief Monday
Ersson turned aside all three shots he faced after replacing Dan Vladar to begin the third period of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
New York took its foot off the gas over the final 20 minutes, so Ersson was relatively unchallenged during his relief outing. The 26-year-old netminder has made only three appearances since Vladar returned in late January from a lower-body injury, giving up seven goals on 47 starts in that time, but Ersson should get a start during a back-to-back set this week, either Wednesday against the Capitals at home or Thursday on the road in Minnesota.
