Samuel Ersson News: Picks up shootout win
Ersson stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.
This was a close battle for much of the game, but Ersson still played well enough to help the Flyers get the win. He stopped both attempts in the shootout to secure the victory, his third in his last four outings. The Swedish netminder is now 11-10-5 with a 3.28 GAA and an .864 save percentage over 28 appearances, so it's unlikely he'll unseat Dan Vladar as the Flyers' top goalie. Look for Vladar to get the nod Saturday in San Jose to close out this road trip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch5 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout12 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!26 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More