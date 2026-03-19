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Samuel Ersson News: Picks up shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Ersson stopped 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

This was a close battle for much of the game, but Ersson still played well enough to help the Flyers get the win. He stopped both attempts in the shootout to secure the victory, his third in his last four outings. The Swedish netminder is now 11-10-5 with a 3.28 GAA and an .864 save percentage over 28 appearances, so it's unlikely he'll unseat Dan Vladar as the Flyers' top goalie. Look for Vladar to get the nod Saturday in San Jose to close out this road trip.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
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