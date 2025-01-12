Samuel Ersson News: Posts 22-save shutout

Ersson recorded 22 saves in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Ersson was coming off a subpar display in the 4-1 loss to Dallas on Thursday, but he bounced back admirably to record his second shutout over his last three appearances. He also accomplished this feat in the 4-0 win over the Sharks, albeit in that game, he only needed to make 15 saves. Ersson has gone 10-7-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .888 save percentage across 21 appearances this season.