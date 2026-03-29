Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Puts win streak on the line Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Ersson will get the start Sunday against the Stars, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson has won four straight starts, allowing just seven goals total in those contests. The 26-year-old is 12-10-5 on the season with a 3.20 GAA and an .867 save percentage. The Flyers are on the second of a back-to-back, but so are the Stars, Sunday's opponent. Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak last time out, posting six goals against the Penguins.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
13 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago