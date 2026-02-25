Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Ersson (lower body) will serve as the backup goaltender for Wednesday's road game against Washington.

Ersson missed Philadelphia's final three games before the Olympic break due to the injury. Dan Vladar is set to start against the Capitals. Ersson has an 8-10-5 record, 3.51 GAA and .856 save percentage in 24 outings in 2025-26.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
23 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
24 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
27 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
28 days ago