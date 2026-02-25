Samuel Ersson News: Ready to return
Ersson (lower body) will serve as the backup goaltender for Wednesday's road game against Washington.
Ersson missed Philadelphia's final three games before the Olympic break due to the injury. Dan Vladar is set to start against the Capitals. Ersson has an 8-10-5 record, 3.51 GAA and .856 save percentage in 24 outings in 2025-26.
