Samuel Ersson News: Receives late starting nod

Ersson will tend the twine for Team Sweden against the United States on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Linus Ullmark (illness) was the first netminder off at Monday's morning skate, but Ersson will draw his first start of the tournament due to the former's ailment. Ersson will take on a strong American squad that has scored nine goals through two games, which could prove to be valuable experience for the 25-year-old.