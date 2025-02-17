Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Receives late starting nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2025 at 3:55pm

Ersson will tend the twine for Team Sweden against the United States on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Linus Ullmark (illness) was the first netminder off at Monday's morning skate, but Ersson will draw his first start of the tournament due to the former's ailment. Ersson will take on a strong American squad that has scored nine goals through two games, which could prove to be valuable experience for the 25-year-old.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now