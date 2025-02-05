Samuel Ersson News: Registers 39 saves in loss

Ersson made 39 saves on the 42 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Ersson tended a clean first period before Utah scored three of Tuesday's last four goals. He made multiple big saves in the extra period but fell one second short of forcing a shootout. The 25-year-old netminder now has a 15-10-3 record with a 2.84 GAA and a .894 save percentage. Since his five-game win streak in the middle of January, he has just one win over his past five appearances. With the state of Philadelphia's defense, he is set to face a high volume of shots moving forward. Ersson's inconsistencies in net make him a tough option to trust as an everyday starter in fantasy. However, he has some value as a streaming option with the right matchup. Ersson's next opportunity to defend the crease is on home ice Thursday against the Capitals.