Samuel Ersson News: Returns to crease Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Ersson will patrol the home crease versus Utah on Sunday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Following an 11-game absence due to a lower-body injury, Ersson will be back between the pipes for the Flyers. He has a 5-2-2 record with one shutout, a 2.70 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Ersson will get the second half of the team's back-to-back after Aleksei Kolosov played in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston. Utah ranks 21st in the league with 2.88 goals per game and earned a 5-2 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.

