Samuel Ersson News: Returns to crease Sunday

Ersson will patrol the home crease versus Utah on Sunday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Following an 11-game absence due to a lower-body injury, Ersson will be back between the pipes for the Flyers. He has a 5-2-2 record with one shutout, a 2.70 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Ersson will get the second half of the team's back-to-back after Aleksei Kolosov played in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston. Utah ranks 21st in the league with 2.88 goals per game and earned a 5-2 victory over Buffalo on Saturday.