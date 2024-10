Reason turned aside 25 of 29 shots faced during Tuesday's 4-1 home loss to the Capitals.

Ersson was hung out to dry by the Flyers' special teams, which conceded two short-handed goals in the first period. The 25-year-old has surrendered three or more goals in each of his last three starts for the rebuilding Flyers, making him difficult to trust from a fantasy perspective even if he does garner the bulk of the starter's workload.