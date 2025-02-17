Samuel Ersson News: Second star in win over USA

Ersson made 31 saves in Sweden's 2-1 win over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Ersson allowed a goal to Chris Kreider just 35 seconds into the game, but battened the hatches from that point and stoned the American snipers. He earned the game's second star for his work. Ersson returns to Philly on a high -- this was his first appearance at the tourney. He has started 30 of his team's 57 games, and he's 16-10-3 with two shutouts, 2.81 GAA and .896 save percentage.