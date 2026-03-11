Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Secures win over Capitals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Ersson stopped 21 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Ersson has won his last two starts, and he's allowed just three goals on 49 shots over his three appearances since the Olympic break. The 26-year-old's improved play could make the Flyers more comfortable with giving Dan Vladar the occasional rest. Ersson is up to 10-10-5 with a 3.30 GAA and an .863 save percentage over 27 appearances, so he still carries some risk. Expect Vladar to get the nod for Thursday's road game in Minnesota.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Ersson See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
17 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
37 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
38 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
41 days ago