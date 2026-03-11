Samuel Ersson News: Secures win over Capitals
Ersson stopped 21 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Ersson has won his last two starts, and he's allowed just three goals on 49 shots over his three appearances since the Olympic break. The 26-year-old's improved play could make the Flyers more comfortable with giving Dan Vladar the occasional rest. Ersson is up to 10-10-5 with a 3.30 GAA and an .863 save percentage over 27 appearances, so he still carries some risk. Expect Vladar to get the nod for Thursday's road game in Minnesota.
