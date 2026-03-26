Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Set to face Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Ersson is expected to start at home against Chicago on Thursday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson has an 11-10-5 record, 3.28 GAA and .864 save percentage in 28 outings in 2025-26. He's making his first start since last Thursday, when he stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Los Angeles. Chicago ranks 30th in goals per game with 2.59 this season.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
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