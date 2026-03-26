Samuel Ersson News: Set to face Chicago
Ersson is expected to start at home against Chicago on Thursday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Ersson has an 11-10-5 record, 3.28 GAA and .864 save percentage in 28 outings in 2025-26. He's making his first start since last Thursday, when he stopped 22 of 25 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Los Angeles. Chicago ranks 30th in goals per game with 2.59 this season.
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