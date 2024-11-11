Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Set to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Ersson will defend the home crease during Monday's game against the Sharks, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson returned from a two-game absence Saturday against the Panthers and allowed three goals on 31 shots (.903 save percentage) en route to the overtime loss. However, he'll draw the start for a second consecutive game and should continue to serve as the Flyers' No. 1 goaltender now that he's back to full health.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
