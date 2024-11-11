Samuel Ersson News: Set to start Monday

Ersson will defend the home crease during Monday's game against the Sharks, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson returned from a two-game absence Saturday against the Panthers and allowed three goals on 31 shots (.903 save percentage) en route to the overtime loss. However, he'll draw the start for a second consecutive game and should continue to serve as the Flyers' No. 1 goaltender now that he's back to full health.