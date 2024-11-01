Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson News: Sharp in fourth win

Published on November 1, 2024

Ersson stopped 20 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Neither goalie was particularly busy in a tight-checking affair, but Ersson was just a little bit sharper than Jordan Binnington. The Flyers' No. 1 netminder has won three straight starts to boost his record to 4-2-1 in eight appearances, and while Ersson's 2.73 GAA and .897 save percentage aren't elite, they're significantly better than Ivan Fedotov's 5.35 GAA and .821 save percentage.

