Samuel Ersson News: Sharp in fourth win
Ersson stopped 20 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blues.
Neither goalie was particularly busy in a tight-checking affair, but Ersson was just a little bit sharper than Jordan Binnington. The Flyers' No. 1 netminder has won three straight starts to boost his record to 4-2-1 in eight appearances, and while Ersson's 2.73 GAA and .897 save percentage aren't elite, they're significantly better than Ivan Fedotov's 5.35 GAA and .821 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now