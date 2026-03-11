Samuel Ersson News: Slated to face Washington
Ersson is expected to start at home against Washington on Wednesday, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.
Ersson is making his first start since Feb. 26, but he did stop the three shots he faced in a relief appearance Monday. The 26-year-old has a 9-10-5 record, 3.40 GAA and .859 save percentage in 26 outings in 2025-26. Washington is coming off a 7-3 victory over Calgary on Monday, which ended the Capitals' three-game losing streak and brought the team's record up to 32-26-7.
