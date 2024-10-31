Samuel Ersson News: Slated to start Thursday

Ersson is expected to serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's home game against the Blues, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson put together his first shutout win of the season Tuesday against the Bruins, and he'll start for a second consecutive game Thursday. The 25-year-old has been somewhat inconsistent over his first seven outings this year, posting a 3-2-1 record, 2.99 GAA and .891 save percentage.