Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Solid night against Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Ersson made 15 saves in a 5-3 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Ersson is 2-1-0 in his last three games, but he's allowed 10 goals in that span. Still, it was a solid performance Tuesday. Overall, he's 6-3-2 with a 2.85 GAA and .893 save percentage. Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov are also on the roster, but Ersson will keep his hands on the reins as long as he continues to deliver.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now