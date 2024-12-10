Samuel Ersson News: Solid night against Columbus

Ersson made 15 saves in a 5-3 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Ersson is 2-1-0 in his last three games, but he's allowed 10 goals in that span. Still, it was a solid performance Tuesday. Overall, he's 6-3-2 with a 2.85 GAA and .893 save percentage. Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov are also on the roster, but Ersson will keep his hands on the reins as long as he continues to deliver.