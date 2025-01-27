Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Starting against New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Ersson will serve as the starting netminder for Monday's home game against the Devils, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson snapped a five-game winning streak Thursday against the Rangers, and he got the night off in the second half of the back-to-back set Friday against the Islanders. Despite his shaky outing against the Rangers in which he allowed five goals on 36 shots (.861 save percentage), he's been mostly effective recently, as he posted a 1.58 GAA and .930 save percentage during his recent winning streak. The Devils are tied for 11th in the NHL with 3.08 goals per game this season, and the Flyers' offense has totaled just four goals over the last three matchups.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
