Samuel Ersson News: Starting in Utah

Ersson will tend the road twine Tuesday in Utah, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Ersson turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Avalanche but did not receive any offensive support. The Swedish netminder is 15-10-2 with an .892 save percentage and 2.84 GAA through 29 appearances this season. Utah sits 24th in the NHL with 2.77 goals per game, but Dylan Guenther (lower body), who has 16 goals in 40 games this season, will return to the lineup Tuesday.