Samuel Ersson headshot

Samuel Ersson News: Starting regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Ersson will start Tuesday's home game against the Canadiens.

Ersson has appeared in just one of the Flyers' last six games, but he'll draw the start in Tuesday's regular-season finale, likely to give Dan Vladar -- who will presumably serve as Philadelphia's top netminder in the playoffs -- a night off. Across eight outings since the Olympic break, Ersson has gone 5-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers
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