Samuel Ersson News: Starting Saturday

Ersson will patrol the visiting crease in Minnesota on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson is 1-1-0, allowing seven goals on 43 shots since returning from an 11-game absence, due to a lower-body injury. Ersson is 6-3-2 with a 2.85 GAA and am .893 save percentage across 13 appearances this season. He will face the Wild, who are averaging 3.14 goals per game in 2024-25.