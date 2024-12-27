Samuel Ersson News: Starting Saturday

Ersson will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ersson has gone 2-4-0 with a 4.28 GAA and an .810 save percentage over six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He'll look to get back on track after the holiday break, and he has a favorable matchup to do so against the Ducks, who have averaged just 2.42 goals per game.