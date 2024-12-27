Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Ersson will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ersson has gone 2-4-0 with a 4.28 GAA and an .810 save percentage over six games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He'll look to get back on track after the holiday break, and he has a favorable matchup to do so against the Ducks, who have averaged just 2.42 goals per game.

Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers

