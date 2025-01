Ersson will defend the visiting cage in New Jersey on Saturday, according to Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ersson has won three straight games, allowing six goals on 74 shots in victories over Anaheim, Florida and the Islanders. Overall, Ersson is 12-7-2 with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .888 save percentage. The Devils are averaging 3.11 goals in 2024-25.