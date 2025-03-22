Samuel Ersson News: Stuck with OT loss in relief

Ersson stopped 15 of 16 shots after replacing Ivan Fedotov to begin the second period in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Ersson played well in relief but got stuck with the loss when Thomas Harley slipped a puck through his five-hole nine seconds into OT. It was Ersson's third straight defeat, and through seven outings in March, he's gone 1-4-1 with an .842 save percentage.