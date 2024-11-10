Samuel Ersson News: Stuck with shootout loss in return

Ersson made 28 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped three of five shootout attempts in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

The netminder had sat out the prior two games with a lower-body injury, but Ersson looked healthy in his return to the crease Saturday. He should immediately reclaim the No. 1 job for Philly, as Ersson's 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage on the season are far superior to the marks posted by Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov (lower body).