Samuel Ersson News: Stuck with shootout loss in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Ersson made 28 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped three of five shootout attempts in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

The netminder had sat out the prior two games with a lower-body injury, but Ersson looked healthy in his return to the crease Saturday. He should immediately reclaim the No. 1 job for Philly, as Ersson's 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage on the season are far superior to the marks posted by Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov (lower body).

