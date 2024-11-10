Samuel Ersson News: Stuck with shootout loss in return
Ersson made 28 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped three of five shootout attempts in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
The netminder had sat out the prior two games with a lower-body injury, but Ersson looked healthy in his return to the crease Saturday. He should immediately reclaim the No. 1 job for Philly, as Ersson's 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage on the season are far superior to the marks posted by Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov (lower body).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now