Samuel Ersson News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Ersson will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Monday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 6-0 shutout win over Anaheim. He has a 10-7-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Florida ranks ninth in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.

