Samuel Ersson News: Tending twine Monday

Ersson will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Monday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 6-0 shutout win over Anaheim. He has a 10-7-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Florida ranks ninth in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.